6 government employees arrested in Tripura for 20 lakh fraud: police

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Sep 13, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Police said that they were arrested based on a complaint filed by the Drawing & Disbursing Officer (DDO) Feroz Miah

Tripura police on Wednesday arrested six employees, including one constable, for embezzlement of government funds of over Rs. 20 lakh, officials said.

(Representative Photo)
Among the six employees, Dipankar Sinha, Purnendu Ghosh, Biswanath Sinha, Sujan Sen, and Alkama Ali are lower-division clerks while Zaheeruddin is a constable. All of them were posted at the Unakoti superintendent of police (SP) office in Kailasahar, said officials.

Unakoti superintendent of police Kanta Jangir said that all have been arrested and forwarded to the court.

“We received an audit report from the Unakoti district magistrate’s office on September 2 about the siphoning of an amount of Rs.20 lakh,” said the SP, adding that a high-level committee was formed to probe the matter.

In their probe, the committee found the involvement of these six people and the amount is higher, the SP said. “We have taken a policy of zero tolerance to corruption. Strict action will be taken in such cases,” SP Jangir said.

Police said that they were arrested based on a complaint filed by the Drawing & Disbursing Officer (DDO) Feroz Miah.

All have been charged under section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 468 (forgery), 471 (using a genuine document as forged), and 120( B) ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. said police.

