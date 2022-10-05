6 youth drown in Ganga in Knp, 1 dead post rescue

Six teenagers drowned in river Ganga near Kothi Ghat in Bilhaur on Tuesday.

Local divers fished out one of them, who was later declared dead. He was identified as Saurabh Singh, 17.

“Search operation was on for the remaining five, including four girls,” police said.

All of them had come to Kanpur from Farrukhabad to attend the inauguration of a shop on Araul-Makanpur road. On Tuesday Anushka alias Divya, 15 of Bairi, Kalyanpur Kanpur, Saurabh Singh, 17 of Farrukhabad, Tanushka 17, her sister Anushka, 13, (Kanpur), Shrishti, Gauri and three others went to Kothi Ghat on Tuesday.

Shrishti and Gauri stayed back while others went into the water.

Shrishti told the police that Tanushka went a bit far and started drowning. Seeing her struggle and cry out for help, others rushed to her rescue but got swept away by the powerful river current.

After girls raised an alarm, local divers jumped in the river and managed to rescue Saurabh, who was later declared dead in the hospital.

Police said all the police stations up to Fatehpur have been alerted. “Rescue teams including divers and cops and locals on boats were looking for the remaining five that include four girls,” police said.