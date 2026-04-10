...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

60 govt vehicles fined for no PUC, full compliance ordered, NGT told

Delhi's transport department has fined 60 government vehicles for lacking valid Pollution Under Control certificates, enforcing stricter compliance measures.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has challaned 60 government vehicles found plying without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

The latest disclosure comes months after the transport department had flagged widespread non-compliance within its own fleet. (HT archive)

The transport department also told the tribunal that it was taking internal measures to tighten compliance across its own fleet through a fresh directive – which directs all government bodies to ensure PUC is periodically assessed and renewed.

In a submission dated April 7, the transport department said, “Action has been taken against erring vehicles, and challans have been issued to 60 vehicles without a valid PUC.”

The NGT was hearing a plea filed in 2024 by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, alleging that authorities tasked with enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – a short-term pollution-mitigating measure – were themselves in violation, with a large share of government vehicles either overage or non-compliant.

The latest disclosure comes months after the transport department, in last September submission, had flagged widespread non-compliance within its own fleet.

Last December, the government had also come up with a ‘no PUC, no fuel’ policy, with the same to remain in enforcement this year. 

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 60 govt vehicles fined for no PUC, full compliance ordered, NGT told
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 60 govt vehicles fined for no PUC, full compliance ordered, NGT told
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.