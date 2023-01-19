60 interpreters, 100 liaison officers to help G20 delegates in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow district administration has roped in 60 interpreters and more than 100 liaison officers to help G20 delegates coming to the state capital during the meetings scheduled from February 13 to 15, said district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar. Professional interpreters will play an important role in communicating the correct message in more than 14 languages for the delegates coming to Lucknow, the DM added.

“We want to ensure that the communication is accurate. That’s why we have brought highly-experienced interpreters working in harmony as a team put together and managed by our officials,” said Gangwar. It is expected that around 60 interpreters will deliver seamless interpretation from and into English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, and others, according to officials.

All these interpreters and liaison officers are government servants, who will provide simultaneous interpretation in several languages for all plenary sessions. Some of them will also be expected to provide whispered interpretation for several closed-door meetings of delegates with local authorities and ministers.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “As one would expect for an event of this caliber, the highest global standards of quality and professionalism are required. Therefore, they are being briefed about their roles and trained accordingly.”

While the liaison officers have been hired to help in logistics, commuting, air travel, local travel, accommodation in hotels, team rostering, and ground travel between the event’s venue and hotels, the interpreters would accompany the guests to ensure that they communicate with locals and other officials in the best manner. To meet the guests’ requirements, the team of interpreters and liaison officers will remain present at the G20 meetings.

“We want the liaison officers to be courteous, presentable, and well-dressed to showcase a good image of the city in front of guests. For interpreters, they will have to be soft-spoken, and courteous during the conversation. We want the guests to take the best memories of the city with them,” said Gangwar.

