60 techies on call as SPPU semester 2 exams kick-off online on July 12

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will commence its second-semester online examinations in a proctored manner for graduate and postgraduate courses from July 12.

In order to help students clarify doubts while attempting the paper, the SPPU examination department has a team of 60 technicians who will be on call.

On the first day of the examination, a total of 74 subjects will be appeared for by a total of 76,804 students. The subjects will be Science, Engineering, Commerce, Architecture and Law.

Mahesh Kakade, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said that of these 60 technicians, 40 will answer calls made to call centres.

“We have seen that many students approach the department via chat box. So this time, we have increased the chat box technicians to 20 so that more students can approach the team for help. We are all set to start the exams,” said Kakade.

In order to check unfair means used by students, Kakade added that the exam department has introduced voice recording for students.

“Not just this, we have an inbuilt camera which takes around a photo of each student every six seconds. That is in one minute, around 10 photos are clicked of the students. These photos help us analyse if the student has been using any unfair means to appear for the paper,” said Kakade.

In the Science stream, a total of 28,655 students will appear for 36 subjects. Whereas from Engineering, a total of 43,776 students will appear for 15 subjects. For law, a total of 2,133 students will appear for six subjects and for architecture a total of 1,278 students will appear for four subjects.

The least number of students, is 962 for 13 subjects from the Commerce stream, as per SPPU officials.

The examination for the second semester will be held in phases. A total of 605,000 students are going to appear for 4,200 different subjects for various courses under the SPPU. Officials from SPPU said that the results will be declared within 48 hours of a student appearing for the exam.

The second-semester examination method will be the same as the first semester. The examinations are scheduled in two slots.

“The first slot is from 9am to 11am and the second slot is from 3pm to 5 pm. The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in the online mode,” said Kakade.