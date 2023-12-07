600 kg desi ghee from Jodhpur reaches Ayodhya

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 10:42 PM IST

The Maharishi Sandipani Ram Dharam Gaushala in Jodhpur has donated the butter for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

LUCKNOW Around 600 kg of desi ghee on five bullock carts reached Ayodhya from Jodhpur on Thursday for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. The Maharishi Sandipani Ram Dharam Gaushala in Jodhpur has donated the butter for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The butter, stored in 108 pitchers on five bullock carts, had left Jodhpur on November 27. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, received the consignment at Karsevakpuram on behalf of the Trust.

Maharishi Sandipani Maharaj, who had accompanied the bullock carts from Jodhpur, personally handed over the consignment to Rai.

