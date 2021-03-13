60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested

New Delhi

A 60-year-old man died after suffering internal injuries during a scuffle on Tuesday night with his neighbours in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Friday.

The police said that the fight started over the use of an elevator installed in the building. Four persons have been so far arrested in connection with the murder and have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh.

Police identified the arrested persons as Mukhtar Hussain,61, and his brother Mumtaz Hussain,60, occupants of the ground floor, and Mohammad Saleem,60, and his son Mohammad Salman,30, living on the first floor.

“The building has an elevator that was installed some years ago but was defunct. The victim family living on the fourth floor wanted to get the elevator repaired, but the occupants of the ground and first floors opposed the idea. This led to a quarrel between the two groups,” said DCP Singh.

Police said that on Tuesday, at around 7.23 pm, the police control room received a call regarding a quarrel at a residential building in Haveli Azam Khan in Chandni Mahal. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the occupants of the fourth floor of the building, Mohammad Shakeel, 60, and his son Mohammad Asad, 23, were “manhandled and beaten up” by the occupants of the ground and first floors, the police said.

According to the DCP, Mohammad Shakeel suffered injuries in his stomach during the fight and he himself went to a nearby government hospital on a cycle rickshaw with another man. In his statement, Shakeel, who works as a cook, alleged that he was punched in his stomach.

“Shakeel’s condition deteriorated during the course of treatment and he died at the hospital. There were no visible injury marks on his body. His preliminary autopsy report showed that he had a rib fracture. The final report is awaited,” said DCP Singh, adding that a case had been registered and four neighbours who were involved in the quarrel were arrested.