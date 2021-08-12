63 rescued turtles airlifted to Assam to be released into wild

PUNE The state forest officials airlifted 63 turtles from Pune to Assam, to be released into their natural habitat on Thursday.

The turtles include endangered species like the Indian roof turtle, the crowned river turtle, brown roof turtle and spotted river terrapin. The turtles were rescued during various seizures in the state, an official said, adding that the animals were flown to Assam on Thursday afternoon.

The exercise was a joint initiative by the state forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance.

“This is the first time endangered and rare species of turtles are being sent by air to be released into their natural habitat in the north eastern state,” Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forest (Pune division), said.

In Guwahati, the turtles will be handed over to the Turtle Survival Alliance and forest officials from Assam.

Of the 63 turtles, 55 were with the Indian Herpetological Society, Katraj, and eight were with the RESQ Charitable Trust.