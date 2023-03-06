Home / Cities / Others / 630,000 Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha’s Rushikulya beach for mass nesting

630,000 Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha’s Rushikulya beach for mass nesting

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 06, 2023 07:31 PM IST

This is the highest number of Olive Ridleys for mass nesting for any particular year surpassing last year’s record of 5.5 lakh, said a forest official

More than 6.3 lakh female Olive Ridley sea turtles have arrived for mass nesting at Rushikulya sea beach this year, setting a new record for the beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district, forest officials said.

Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya sea beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (PTI)
Mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya sea beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district. (PTI)

Forest officials said between February 23 and March 2, at least 6.37 lakh turtles thronged the Rushukulya beach where they scooped sand with their flippers before laying multiple eggs. “This is the highest number of Olive Ridleys for mass nesting for any particular year surpassing last year’s record of 5.5 lakh,” said Berhampur divisional forest officer Sunny Khokkar. The turtles laid their eggs over a 5km-long and 600 metre-wide beach.

A female Olive Ridley turtle usually lays about 120 to 150 eggs, from which hatchlings would emerge after 45 days. The beach recorded its first-ever mass nesting in 1994, 20 years after turtles researchers chanced upon Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district hosting mass nesting, also known as arribada (Spanish for mass nesting).

The DFO said the record number of nesting was probably due to the beaches remaining unaffected as there were no extreme weather events such as cyclone and heavy rain. In 2019 when cyclone Fani swept across Puri and southern coast, turtles had given the beach a miss. Incidentally, there were two mass nestings at Rushikulya in 2018 when the turtles came in February and April.

Khokkar said all required measures have been taken to protect the eggs in the rookery. Adequate number of personnel, including local people, has been engaged to keep a watch on the eggs from predators. Before the hatchlings emerge out of the eggs by April second week, the forest officials would cover the entire area with mosquito nets to protect them from birds.

Rushikulya is now the biggest mass nesting site in India overtaking Gahirmatha as geomorphological changes led to erosion of the beach. Apart from Rushikulya and Gahirmatha in Odisha, there are only four mass nesting sites in the world for the Ridleys: Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua and Suriname. Both the beaches in Odisha are ideal for mass nesting due to their offshore and onshore properties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out