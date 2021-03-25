6,426 fresh cases, 20 deaths in district on Thursday

PUNE Pune district reported a major spike with 6,426 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours, as per the state health department, on Thursday.

In Pune district, there are a total of 4,94,393 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 4,35,859 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,294 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 50,240 active cases in Pune district.

Twenty deaths were reported in the district, with four in Pune rural and 16 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No death was reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

PMC has so far reported 2,55,049 Covid cases and 4,690 deaths till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,24,594 cases so far and a total of 1,361 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,14,750 total cases so far and 2,194 deaths due to Covid.

As per the state Health department, 20,444 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 22,83,037. The recovery rate in the state is 87.78%.

Across Maharashtra, 35,952 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 111 Covid-19 deaths were reported. The Case fatality rate in the state is 2.07%.

Currently 13,62,899 people are in home quarantine and 13,770 people are in institutional quarantine.