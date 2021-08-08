Home / Cities / Others / 65 crore cumulative losses suffered in Mulshi, Bhor and Velha due to floods: dist admin
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:13 PM IST

PUNE The Pune district administration has submitted a report to the state government on Sunday, claiming that the total cumulative losses suffered in the Mulshi, Bhor and Velha tehsils due to heavy rain and monsoon floods is 65 crore.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Farmers and villagers sustained huge losses due to rains this monsoon. A proposal to this effect has been sent to the government for approval.”

As per the district administration, 3,183 hectares of agricultural land with standing crops has been destroyed due to the floods, which affected 10,000 farmers. Other losses include livestock and cattle.

Maharashtra government had announced a relief package of 11,500 crore for flood-affected areas in the state.

This includes 1,500 crore as ex-gratia for flood-affected people, 3,000 crore for redevelopment and 7,000 crore for long-term flood-mitigation schemes.

The state cabinet also increased compensation for damaged houses from 96,000 to 1.5 lakh, per house. Compensation for partially damaged houses has been set at 50,000.

Kin of deceased will be given 9 lakh while traders and road-side vendors will be given an ex-gratia payment of 50,000 and 10,000, respectively.

