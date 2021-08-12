7 blocks in Pune district report less than 21% of kids immunised

PUNE Due to the ongoing pandemic, seven blocks in Pune district have reported less than 21 per cent routine immunisation among children.

As per district health officials, these talukas have reported less immunisation due to the rise in Covid cases in the past few months. With the threat of a third wave of Covid, routine immunisation among children is important, officials noted.

Velhe, Ambegaon, Purandar, Bhor, Junnar, Indapur, Baramati in Pune district have reported less than 21 per cent full Immunisation for children as of June 31, 2020.

Speaking about the numbers, district health officer Bhagwan Pawar said that the target for each taluka every month is eight per cent.

“Likewise, till June end, the total immunisation in each taluka should be around 25 percent. By August end, it should be 33 percent,” said Dr Pawar.

While routine immunisation for children is important, it will help us strengthen the fight against Covid, said officials.

Dr Sachin Edke, district immunisation officer, said that due to the rise in Covid cases, many on-ground workers were not able to meet the targets.

“They are now being directed to identify how many children are left out and to complete a door-to-door survey. Regular immunisation camps will help cover the required number of beneficiaries,” said Dr Edke.

“To fight against the third wave of Covid, full Immunisation of children between the age group of zero to five years is important. We have directed the primary healthcare centres to conduct regular immunisation camps. If some children are left out, door-to-door immunisation will help with the coverage,” said Dr Edke.

He added that officials in the respective blocks are instructed to complete the coverage targets by the end of August.

Along with Pune district, other districts also reported a similar situation. There are 131 blocks in the state which have reported less than 21 per cent immunisation of children this year.

Fully immunisied

Blocks -- % of children immunised of June 31

Velhe--21

Ambegaon--21

Purandar--21

Bhor--21

Junnar--21

Indapur--20

Baramati--19

Source: District health officer