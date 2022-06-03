7 HC judges, 10 district collectors in Kerala are women

With 10 out of 14 district collectors being women and the state high court having seven women judges — the number being highest ever in the state — Kerala has scripted history across the country.

The state has a healthy sex ratio of 1,084 women for 1,000 men.

And the state’s successful women empowerment and poverty eradication programme “Kudumbhasree”, which has over 40 lakh members, will complete 25 years next year and the year-long celebration is on to mark the occasion. Another young IAS officer PI Sreevidya is the executive director of the Kudumbhasree that was replicated by many states.

The high court has 38 judges and for the first-time women judges’ numbers rose to seven. Legal experts say though this is an exception there are many other milestones -- first women judge of the high court in the country, Anna Chandy, is from the state and first female judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Fathima Beevi, also hailed from the southern state. Beevi later became the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

The latest to join the women judge club is Justice Annama Eapen, who assumed office on May 18. Other judges are justices Anu Sivaraman, Sophy Thomas, V Shircy, MR Anitha, Mary Joseph and CS Sudha.

“It is a healthy sign and they deserve more. More women should come up in judiciary. But in politics their numbers are dwindling. Lawmakers will have to do enough soul searching why we have miniscule number of legislators and MPs,” said former judge of the High Court Justice Kemal Pasha. A political party in the state offered tickets to only two women since poll process began in the country, he said.

“It is a fact in higher echelons of judiciary and legal profession women numbers are negligible. But situation is slowly improving. In sub-ordinate services and legal profession many young women are coming up,” said senior advocate B Jayashankar.

And 10 women officers are in the driving seat of 10 districts – Dr Navjot Khosa of Thiruvananthapuram, Afsana Parveen of Kollam, Dr Divya S Iyer of Pathanamthitta, Dr Renu Raj of Alappuzha, Sheebha George of Idukki, Dr PK Jayasree of Kottayam, Haritha V Kumar of Thrissur, Mrunmai Joshi of Palakkad, A Geetha of Wayanad and Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand of Kasaragod. Out of 10, four are medical doctors.

“No doubt women in key posts will make governance softer and caring. It will create a healthy space and focus will be on gender-informed development. This is the first time such a large number of women officers are heading districts,” said senior IAS officer and president of the state IAS association Dr B Ashok.

Thiruvananthapuram collector Khosa said: “It is good women are getting their due and are represented at decision-making levels in adequate numbers. Though an officer works irrespective of gender such a welcome step will inspire many girls.” Hailing from Punjab’s Bhatinda, she is 2012-batch IAS officer. She said she was really thrilled after hearing women candidates notching top honours in the latest civil service list. Women got first three ranks this time.

“I don’t see it as a mere empowerment of women, it is empowerment of whole society. It is a sign of progress of society. Women holding key positions give a new dimension,” said Iyer, Pathanamthitta Collector. A trained classical dancer and singer she was in the news recently after her impromptu dance with students of a college went viral. Also, a doctor, she is the 2014 batch IAS officer and married to former Congress legislator KS Sabarinathan.

“Women officers heading districts give out not just a message of women empowerment but inspire a lot young girls to break glass ceilings and pursue their dreams. It was really challenging during the 2018 floods and it has been a learning experience every day,” said Alappuzha collector Renu Raj. Belonging to 2015-batch, she was the second rank holder and recently got married to another IAS officer Sreeram Venkitaraman. “Seven years down the line it has been equally satisfying and challenging,” she said.

“Many women are coming forward and taking up crucial responsibilities. If you teach a man only,he will be benefitted but in woman’s case the whole family will enjoy its fruits. Ears to the ground, women have multi-tasking ability and sensitivity and they will add to betterment of society,” said Kasaragod collector Ranveerchand, a 2010 batch officer hailing from Rajasthan. Palakkad collector Joshi is a 2013 batch officer hailing from Maharashtra. Thrissur collector Haritha V Kumar was topper in 2012 UPSC examination and Wayanad collector Dr A Geetha, who rose from the ranks, is a Kathakali dancer. Kollam collector Afsana Parveen is a 2014 batch officer hailing from Jharkhand. She is married to Ernakulam collector Jafar Malik.

