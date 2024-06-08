7 Maoists shot dead, 3 jawans insured in Chhattisgarh encounter

Seven suspected Maoists were killed and three jawans sustained injuries on Friday during an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The gunfight took place in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the gunfight took place in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police officer aware of the matter said.

“A joint operation of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur and Kondagaon police along the border area of Narayanpur, and Dantewada took place in the morning. The encounter took place in the forest of Gobel and Mugedi villages and continued the whole day. After the encounter stopped seven naxal bodies recovered with weapons,” said inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said, adding that the gunfight left three jawans injured but they are out of danger.

Police have also recovered arms, Maoist literature and other Maoist related material from the spot. The identity of the Maoists is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

With this incident, 125 Maoists have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces across the state.

On May 23, seven Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

On May 10, 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.