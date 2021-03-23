Home / Cities / Others / 7 Patiala police personnel sacked for prolonged absence
7 Patiala police personnel sacked for prolonged absence

The action was taken on the basis of the reports filed by different inquiry officers on their prolonged and continued absence from duty. SSP Vikramjeet Duggal said he had given his approval to dismissal orders.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Most of the cops dismissed have settled abroad. (HT file Photo for representational purposes only.)

Patiala Seven police personnel of Patiala police have been dismissed from service on disciplinary grounds on Monday. Those dismissed are assistant sub-inspector Satwinder Singh; head constable Charno Devi; constables Gagandeep Singh, Maninder Singh, Jatinderpal Singh, Gurpreet Kaur and Sandeep Kaur. The action was taken on the basis of the reports filed by different inquiry officers on their prolonged and continued absence from duty.

SSP Vikramjeet Duggal said he had given his approval to dismissal orders against police officials who have been absent from their respective duties. “The action has been initiated after the completion of departmental inquiries initiated against these officials,” he said, adding, “Most of the cops we have dismissed are settled abroad and have failed to report to duty.”

