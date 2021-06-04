7 Sirsa villages remain unaffected in second wave of Covid

Seven villages in Sirsa district remained unaffected by the second wave of Covid-19, which devastated many families across country.

These villages are Makha, Musli, Budhi Mari, Dhani Sadha Singh, Dogranwali, Mori and Jorian. These villages have less than 5,000 population.

Makha village sarpanch Veerpal Kaur said their village remained unaffected in both waves of the pandemic due to joint efforts made by the locals.

“We are sanitising every village twice a week. The villagers have unanimously decided to ban entry of outsiders and everyone helped in imposing the decision. The locals purchased vegetables from farmers who in their villages. A few elderly people died in the village but none were affected by Covid,” she said.

“The deceaseds’ families made announcements from temple speakers asking the villagers not to come for condolence prayers. The health department also conducted screening in the villages and Covid tests were conducted but not a single case was detected,” she added.

Avtar Singh, of Dogranwali, said the locals have been asked not to go out of the village unless essential.

“Even those running shops in the village go out of the village to fetch commodities only once or twice a month. Public gatherings and community celebrations are barred. Weddings are confined only to families of the bride and groom,” he added.

Sukhbaj Singh, sarpanch of Budhi Mari village in Ellenabad constituency, said they have banned entry of every person in the village, who were not wearing a mask.

“Youths sanitised the village and took out awareness campaigns asking locals to stay at home and go out only to bring animal fodder. We have prohibited playing cards at community centres and smoking hookah. All planned weddings were cancelled and villagers followed social distancing norms. We provided masks and sanitizers to people to restrict entry of the virus in the village periphery,” he added.

Sirsa deputy civil surgeon Dr Budh Ram said seven villages in district have defeated the virus by implementing strict measures.

“We provided every required help to the villages. The credit goes to villagers who took collective decisions to follow strict Covid guidelines,” the deputy CMO said.