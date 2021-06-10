700 kg marijuana seized in city’s biggest drug haul

A joint team of Sakchi police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Ranchi seized 700 kg of marijuana worth ₹70 lakh hidden in a mango-laden truck near Jubilee Park gate in Jamshedpur and arrested four persons late Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

“The contraband was coming from Odisha and was supposed to be delivered in Bagbera here and Bihar. The arrested smugglers have been sent to jail after Covid-19 and other medical tests,” Kunal Kumar, Sakchi police station officer-in-charge (OC), said.

As per available information, the team intercepted a mini truck near Jubilee Park around 6 pm on a tip-off. This was the biggest marijuana haul in the city to date.

Police said the arrested smugglers confessed that the contraband was to be delivered at the godown of Dipak Kumar Paswan, a notorious marijuana dealer, at Kitadih under Bagbera police station.

Apart from Dipak Paswan, the other three arrested persons have been identified as Krishna Chowdhary and Vikas Kumar from Sanjhauli village in Rohtas district of Bihar and Arjun Kumar Yadav from Rahargora under Parsudih police station here.