7,380 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths on Sunday in Pune district

PUNE Pune distrcit reported 7,380 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as per the state health department.

The district also reported 25 deaths due to the infection.

Pune district reported a progressive count of 0.926 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.815 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 10,107 with 1,00,316 active cases currently under home isolation or undergoing hospital treatment.

Pune rural recorded 3,440 new cases on Sunday which took the final count to 2,41,772. With eight more deaths the toll went up to 2,649.

Pune city reported 2,110 new cases taking the final count to 4,59,671. With 17 more deaths, the death toll stands at 5,870.

PCMC also reported 1,830 new cases, which takes the count to 2,24,681. No more deaths were reported on Sunday in PCMC, so the death toll stands at 1,530.