74 LPG cylinders seized in raids in Agra, Hapur amid hoarding crackdown

In a crackdown on the alleged hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas, district administrations in Agra and Hapur seized 74 LPG cylinders during separate raids. DSO Anand Singh with 42 gas cylinders seized at Noori Darwaza in Agra on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

A team led by Agra district supply officer Anand Singh recovered 42 commercial cylinders from the old city area on Friday, officials in Hapur seized 32 LPG cylinders from a house in a late-night operation on Thursday.

Hapur district supply officer (DSO) Seema Balyan said the action was part of a special drive launched on the district magistrate’s directions to curb illegal storage and black marketing of LPG cylinders in the district.

According to officials, around 10 pm on Thursday, authorities received information that a large number of gas cylinders had been stockpiled at a private residence. During the inspection, authorities recovered a total of 32 cylinders, including 18 filled and 14 empty ones. All the cylinders were immediately seized by the department.

Officials said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions for illegal storage and suspected black marketing of LPG cylinders.

In Agra, a team from the Agra district administration, led by district supply officer Anand Singh, seized 42 commercial gas cylinders during a raid in the old city area of Agra on Friday.

District supply officer Anand Singh said several teams are conducting raids across the city, adding that a team, led by him, raided five locations on Friday and recovered 42 domestic gas cylinders from a closed shop-cum-residence in the old city area of Noori Darwaza. He added that FIRs will be lodged against those involved in hoarding, which will not be tolerated.