75-year-old duped of 2 lakh in KYC fraud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A senior citizen from Kondhwa Khurd was duped of 2lakh by a caller who claimed to be a bank employee and asked for confidential credit card details.

The complainant has been identified as Vitthal Kaveri (75), according to the police.

“He is a retired professional. The caller told him that KYC details had to be updated for his bank account and coaxed the information out of him,” said inspector (crime) Shabbir Sayyed of Kondhwa police station.

The 75-year-old had received a call on October 30, 2020, in the morning while he was at home. After he shared the details with the caller, transactions worth 1,52,000 were made using his credit card while 86,300 was transferred from his bank account, according to the police.

The man approached the cyber police who investigated the matter and forwarded the case to the local police station.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 669 (C) and 66(D) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station against the unidentified caller.

