76-year old Covid victim opens eyes minutes before cremation in Baramati

PUNE A 76-year-old Covid-positive woman in Mudhale village of Baramati taluka, became conscious and opened her eyes moments before she was to be cremated
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 09:12 PM IST
PUNE A 76-year-old Covid-positive woman in Mudhale village of Baramati taluka, became conscious and opened her eyes moments before she was to be cremated.

The woman, whose name is being withheld, tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. She was home quarantined and then fell unconscious in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The ambulance staff concluded that she had died and informed her family.

She was immediately rushed to the crematorium. The incident took place on May 10

Village health officer Somnath Lande said, “ The incident is confirmed and we sent to the spot after receiving the information. The family has requested us not to share any more information on the grounds of privacy “

The family members began preparations for her last rites, however, minutes before she was consigned to the flames, they heard her crying after which opened her eyes. The Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station confirmed that the incident took place in Mudhale village.

