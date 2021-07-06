Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
77.2 mm of rainfall in 40 minutes in Pashan on Tuesday
77.2 mm of rainfall in 40 minutes in Pashan on Tuesday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:40 PM IST
PUNE Pashan, on Tuesday, reported 77.2 millimetres (mm) of rainfall in a span of 40 minutes on Tuesday evening.

However, Shivajinagar and Lohegaon reported no rainfall on Tuesday.

Shivajinagar, on Tuesday, reported a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Also, Lohegaon reported a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees warmer than normal.

As per IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to revive by July 10.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the rainfall event in Pashan was not a cloud burst.

“A cloudburst event is when 10cm or more rainfall is reported in an hour. However, rainfall in the Pashan area was in line with the forecast by IMD, which stated that light rainfall is expected with thunderstorm and lightning activity,” said Kashyapi.

He added that Pune is likely to see light rainfall with partly cloudy skies in the coming days as well till July 9.

“Along with rainfall in Pune, there is rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning activity likely in Marathwada, Madhya (central) Maharashtra and Vidarbha, along with thunderstorms and lightning till July 8. Whereas in Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy rainfall is likely,” said Kashyapi.

On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was 39.3 degrees Celsius at Akola and lowest minimum temperature reported was 18.8 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

The northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar as per IMD.

“The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. Accordingly, Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,” said IMD officials.

