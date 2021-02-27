77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police. Her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth ₹4 lakh, are missing, said police.

Her domestic help, Amar, 25, and his unidentified partner are the prime suspects. There is no clarity if the help was registered with the police.

The victim, Vishni Dolwani, used to live in the bungalow with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The family owns an automobile radiator manufacturing business. On Thursday night, Dolwani was watching television on the ground floor, while her husband was sleeping in the first floor room. Her son and his family were on the second floor.

“The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation. The crime has been committed by more than one person,” Dhanajay Fadtare, inspector, Worli police station said. Dolwani’s son Pankaj realised what had happened around 1am and informed the police. Her body was taken to Nair hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. The family is yet to check if anything else has been robbed from the home. The bungalow’s CCTV was not working at the time of the incident, said the police.

“The domestic help, identified as 25-year-old Amar, is the prime suspect, as he is missing since the incident. He had started working in the victim’s house around two months ago,” another officer said.

“We have registered an offence under sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and the investigation is on. A team of police personnel are on the lookout for the accused,” Fadtare added.