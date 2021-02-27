77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police. Her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth ₹4 lakh, are missing, said police.
Her domestic help, Amar, 25, and his unidentified partner are the prime suspects. There is no clarity if the help was registered with the police.
The victim, Vishni Dolwani, used to live in the bungalow with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The family owns an automobile radiator manufacturing business. On Thursday night, Dolwani was watching television on the ground floor, while her husband was sleeping in the first floor room. Her son and his family were on the second floor.
“The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation. The crime has been committed by more than one person,” Dhanajay Fadtare, inspector, Worli police station said. Dolwani’s son Pankaj realised what had happened around 1am and informed the police. Her body was taken to Nair hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. The family is yet to check if anything else has been robbed from the home. The bungalow’s CCTV was not working at the time of the incident, said the police.
“The domestic help, identified as 25-year-old Amar, is the prime suspect, as he is missing since the incident. He had started working in the victim’s house around two months ago,” another officer said.
“We have registered an offence under sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and the investigation is on. A team of police personnel are on the lookout for the accused,” Fadtare added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC corrects inflated bills, refunds ₹2.86 cr to Covid patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune International Film Festival rescheduled due to Covid; now to be held from March 11-18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seniors, persons 45-yrs and above with comorbidities can register on Co-WIN app from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox