IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST

A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police. Her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth 4 lakh, are missing, said police.

Her domestic help, Amar, 25, and his unidentified partner are the prime suspects. There is no clarity if the help was registered with the police.

The victim, Vishni Dolwani, used to live in the bungalow with her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The family owns an automobile radiator manufacturing business. On Thursday night, Dolwani was watching television on the ground floor, while her husband was sleeping in the first floor room. Her son and his family were on the second floor.

“The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation. The crime has been committed by more than one person,” Dhanajay Fadtare, inspector, Worli police station said. Dolwani’s son Pankaj realised what had happened around 1am and informed the police. Her body was taken to Nair hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. The family is yet to check if anything else has been robbed from the home. The bungalow’s CCTV was not working at the time of the incident, said the police.

“The domestic help, identified as 25-year-old Amar, is the prime suspect, as he is missing since the incident. He had started working in the victim’s house around two months ago,” another officer said.

“We have registered an offence under sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and the investigation is on. A team of police personnel are on the lookout for the accused,” Fadtare added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
The accused tied the victim’s hands and legs and gagged her with a piece of cloth and robbed her bangles and watch. She died of suffocation, said the police. (Photo for representation)
others

77-year-old killed in bungalow in south Mumbai; domestic help prime suspect

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
A 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey seafacing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli on Thursday night, even as her family members were in the other rooms, said police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mumbai: Man tries to kill self at Virar station, rescued

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The man allegedly attempted to kill himself by lying on railway tracks at Virar station on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police on Friday told the Delhi high court that the 25-year-old farmer, who died after his tractor overturned during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, had not suffered any gunshot wounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Court asks police to ensure fair probe in Deep Sidhu’s case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Friday said that police are not supposed to collect evidence only to prove the guilt of the accused but rather to bring a true picture of an incident, as it directed the city police force to look into the issues raised by Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in his plea seeking a fair investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal arrives in Surat to a hero’s welcome: You people did a miracle, he tells residents

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Surat to a victor’s welcome on Friday, with hundreds of people cheering him on as he took out a road show to thank the people of the diamond city for electing his party as the chief opposition party in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Andhra govt seeks to affiliate Venkateswara College with Andhra University; students and teachers hold protest

By Fareeha Iftikhar and Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, New Delhi/hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has written to the Union ministry of education seeking to disaffiliate Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi, from Delhi University (DU) and affiliate it with the Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana man beaten to death by landlord on suspicion of theft

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Suspecting him of stealing 1,000, a man beat up his tenant to death with a stick in Gagan Nagar of Daba area on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Corporators demand to reopen all 204 public gardens in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:48 PM IST
PUNE Amid the rise in Covid cases Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) garden department is planning to revise the timing of public gardens, but corporators are demanding to reopen more gardens in their wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility will charge <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 per goat or sheep and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
The facility will charge 150 per goat or sheep and 10 for a poultry bird. (HT Photo)
others

Modern abattoir finally operational in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Hanging fire for over a decade, the project was completed at a cost of 19.5 crore in January last year; but trials were started only in February this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The club has been divided into two groups—Mahajan group and Sachdeva group. Sachdeva, who is the current vice-president has challenged current general secretary Mahajan for the post of general secretary this time. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Lodhi Club polls in Ludhiana: 16 in fray for 8 posts, 2 elected unanimously

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 27; the contestants will be allowed to address the members in the club on March 5 and elections will be held on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ahead of first semester exams, SPPU instructs colleges to prepare question bank for students

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE As Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is gearing up to conduct first semester exams it has issued a circular to all its affiliated colleges to prepare a question bank for students
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:10 PM IST
PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC corrects inflated bills, refunds 2.86 cr to Covid patients

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE After an audit of Covid medical charges Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refunded 2,86,86,926 to patients after scrutinizing 1,040 bills till February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune International Film Festival rescheduled due to Covid; now to be held from March 11-18

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra has been rescheduled amid the current Covid situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Seniors, persons 45-yrs and above with comorbidities can register on Co-WIN app from March 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:48 PM IST
PUNE As the third phase of vaccination starts from March 1, beneficiaries will need to register through Co-WIN 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac