79 universities to compete in football c’ship at GNA varsity

others
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, dean of GNA University Vikrant Sharma said the goal of this championship is to promote football among youth. He said parallel championships among the universities— divided into four zones— are being held across the country

Officials addressing the media persons regarding the North Zone Inter-University Football championship. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 79 universities from seven states and a union territory will participate in the North Zone Inter-University Football championship to be held from December 16 to 24 at the GNA University, Phagwara, under the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)— the umbrella body of universities in India.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, dean of GNA University Vikrant Sharma said the goal of this tournament is to promote football among youth. He said parallel championships among the universities— divided into four zones— are being held across the country.

He said players participating in the championship will get credits which will help them in building a career in sports.

Pro vice-chancellor of the university Hemant Sharma said as football is a global sport, talented players can also secure their future financially, also represent the country in the field of sports. He said till December 21, knockout matches will be held after which quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals will begin.

He said the winning team will participate in the inter-zonal match.

