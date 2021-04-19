79,698 citizens in Navi Mumbai fined for flouting norms within a month

The police along with the local civic bodies from Navi Mumbai penalised 79,698 people between March 15 and April 15 for violating Covid-19 norms.

After the second week of March, both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) started taking stringent actions to curb the violations such as not wearing masks or maintaining social distance and spitting in public places, among others.

The police have also additionally registered 147 first information reports (FIRs) and booked around 2,000 people for violating the norms during the one-month period.

Suresh Mengade, DCP (zone 1), said, “Even as the number of cases is increasing rapidly, some people are still behaving carelessly. We are taking action against such violators under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.”

The police had formed special squads under the zonal deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and started visiting the vegetable market at Panvel, APMC market in Vashi and other public and private events. They also started conducting nakabandis on all major roads from the first week of this month.

“After the lockdown, several people were penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act for triple seats on two-wheelers and not stopping even after being asked to, by on-duty officers. Our priority is not to take action against maximum people, but to create awareness and thereby reduce the violations. We appeal to residents to not put themselves and their family members at risk by violating the norms,” Mengade further said.