7-year-old boy dies in alleged leopard attack in Assam district: Official

In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old boy in Assam’s Dibrugarh district died in an alleged leopard attack, police said.

The incident took place at Satishpur Garden on Monday. (Representative file image)

The boy had gone missing while he was returning home, but his body was found with injuries later in a forest area, police added.

The family members of the deceased minor said that on Monday afternoon, he went to a market and after which he was missing.

After searching for over 10 hours, the body of the boy was found in a nearby forest.

The superintendent of police of Dibrugarh district, Shwetank Mishra said that locals are suspecting that the boy was killed by a leopard, but things will be clearer after the intervention of the forest department.

“It has been reported and we have noticed a deep cut near his neck which looks like an attack by a wild animal. Though tigers are not found in those areas, forest officials said that it could be a leopard,” Mishra told HT on Tuesday.

The minor boy’s family members have alleged that even after 12 hours of the incident, no official from the forest department has reached the spot.

“Locals, in the past, informed the forest department about movement of wild animals in that area but no precautionary measures were taken. As a result, we lost our kid,” family members told media persons.

There was no official response from the forest department in the incident yet.

