A 15-year-old boy has been attacked by a leopard in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Wednesday evening, reported news agency ANI. The injured is admitted at a government hospital in Maddur. Leopard attacks 15-year-old boy in Karnataka's Mandya district

According to report, the injured is identified as Gautam and he was at a farm when leopard attacked him. The leopard reportedly bit the ears of Gautam and his brother who was also at the spot started screaming. The leopard, however, ran away, leaving him injured. Gautam was immediately rushed to the hospital and villagers have been demanding to capture the leopard soon.

Many incidents of human-wild animal conflicts have been reported in the state in last few days. In January, a 11-year-old boy from Horanahalli in T Narasipura, went for defecation in the open and his half-eaten body was found the next day. This was the second death by a leopard that month and the fourth in three months. The leopard also killed Siddamma, a 60-year-old woman, in the backyard of her house. A team of Karnataka Forest Département successfully caught the leopard which had been attacking people in Mysuru district.

Last month, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a leopard task force in the state to prevent leopard attacks on people who live near to the forests.