8 phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:24 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Central jail authorities on Saturday recovered as many as eight mobile phones in two separate cases.

The police recovered four phones, including a smartphone, from inmates identified as Bahadur Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Ajmer Singh, and Raju Bahadur. A case under Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.

In the second case, the police recovered four mobile phones and 62 sachets of tobacco buried outside the barracks. A case under Section 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.

