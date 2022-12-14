‘80% of expectant mothers at KGMU suffer from anaemia, need to focus on diet’

LUCKNOW: Nearly 50% of the problems associated with anaemia can be dealt with an improved and balanced diet, said medical experts at the ‘Na Na Anaemia FOGSI Nari Swasthya Jan Andolan Yatra’ conference, which was organised at city-based King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday. They pointed out that the disease is especially common among women due to poor diet, particularly during pregnancy.

Dr Sujata Dev, senior faculty at KGMU said, “Statistics reveal about 12,000 deliveries take place at KGMU. Out of these, 70-80% of mothers suffer from anaemia. Further, 30% of expectant mothers are provided with blood transfusion. This hassle of blood transfusion can be done away with if women focus on their diet and health right from the first month of pregnancy. What’s worst is that women even ignore the iron and folic acid medicine prescribed to them during pregnancy. Consequently, the mother and the child are adversely affected,” said Professor SP Jaiswar, HoD, gynaecology department at KGMU.

Adding to Professor Jaiswar’s statement, Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, “Women often fail to understand that anaemia threatens their life and also poses danger to the child in the womb. They can get rid of a lot of health issues if they prevent anaemia. They must take their medicine during and after pregnancy as they have to breastfeed the newborn till six months of age.”

In a similar vein, Dr Rekha Sachan said that women should get their haemoglobin checked at least four times during the pregnancy. “Timely diagnosis and treatment can help them fight anaemia,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sujata Dev pointed out that hygiene is also an important factor. “Often children are seen eating food items that fall on the ground. This leads to a stomach infection and low haemoglobin in the body,” she said.

During the event, an awareness yatra was also flagged off. This will cover 20 cities for the next 40 days and conclude in Kolkata.