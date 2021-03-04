IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery
HT Image
HT Image
others

80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery

PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:56 PM IST

PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening.

Valuables and cash worth 4,25,000 are stolen from the house, according to her complaint.

The men are also accused of assaulting her husband’s 28-year-old caretaker.

The incident happened at 7:30pm when the woman and the caretaker were in the independent house, in which she lives with her bed-ridden husband.

“It is a two-storey house and there is a space in the porch area of the house for the caretaker to live in. The caretaker’s accommodation is covered on three sides and one side is a steel door that leads to the house. They forced him to open the door and assaulted him so he could not raise an alarm,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Koli of the Chaturshrungi police station, who is invesitgating the case.

The caretaker was assaulted with wooden sticks and a sharp weapon, before the 80-year-old’s limbs were bound with a cloth and her mouth was gagged with a cloth, according to her complaint.

The men proceeded to the first floor of the house and found a cupboard in the bedroom. The three fled with 25,000 in cash and jewellery worth 4,00,000 from the cupboard.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station against the four men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery

By HTC
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:56 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Indian Army opens probe into entrance exam paper leak

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:48 PM IST
PUNE The Indian Army is also investigating the leak of the question paper for its common entrance examination for recruitment of soldiers (general duty), as per a statement issued by the Army on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: The leaf cups vs brass bowls debate swings an election

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
In 1935, the Government of India Act granted a large measure of autonomy to the provinces in British India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
others

Sasikala quits politics ahead of TN election: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
others

Arunachal to develop 3 villages on China border to check ‘foreign misadventure’

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh shares an 1126km-long border with China. Due to high altitude and inhospitable terrain, most of these border areas are not clearly marked and there have been reports of incursions in past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet that accepting that it was a mistake, wasn’t enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
others

Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Manor police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman constable deployed with the traffic police, an associate of a senior inspector and three others for allegedly killing the constable’s husband
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to examine the issue of Covid vaccination for members of the judiciary, employees, court staff and advocates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI & HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday alleged that a section of teachers were spreading misinformation to serve their “false propaganda”, days after JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that the V-C had weakened the university’s unique character through “arbitrary” decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court

By Abhishek Behl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local job-seekers who have a state domicile will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:27 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:56 PM IST
UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE For the past two days, eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the Covid vaccination drive have recalled horrors of having to wait for hours to get the jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP