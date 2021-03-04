80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery
PUNE The Pune police booked four unidentified men for gagging and robbing an 80-year-old woman after forcefully entering her house in Panchavati area of Pashan, on Wednesday evening.
Valuables and cash worth ₹4,25,000 are stolen from the house, according to her complaint.
The men are also accused of assaulting her husband’s 28-year-old caretaker.
The incident happened at 7:30pm when the woman and the caretaker were in the independent house, in which she lives with her bed-ridden husband.
“It is a two-storey house and there is a space in the porch area of the house for the caretaker to live in. The caretaker’s accommodation is covered on three sides and one side is a steel door that leads to the house. They forced him to open the door and assaulted him so he could not raise an alarm,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Koli of the Chaturshrungi police station, who is invesitgating the case.
The caretaker was assaulted with wooden sticks and a sharp weapon, before the 80-year-old’s limbs were bound with a cloth and her mouth was gagged with a cloth, according to her complaint.
The men proceeded to the first floor of the house and found a cupboard in the bedroom. The three fled with ₹25,000 in cash and jewellery worth ₹4,00,000 from the cupboard.
A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act has been registered at Chaturshrungi police station against the four men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80-yr-old gagged, bound; caretaker assaulted in Rs4.25 lakh Pashan robbery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army opens probe into entrance exam paper leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taste of life: The leaf cups vs brass bowls debate swings an election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala quits politics ahead of TN election: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal to develop 3 villages on China border to check ‘foreign misadventure’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox