81 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegally entering India: Police

Manipur police authorities on Friday arrested 81 Myanmar nationals including 10 minors for illegally entering India.

A team from Moreh police station arrested the Myanmar nationals who had allegedly settled at a new village, New Salbung village, near H Lhangcham village, in Moreh sub-division of Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

According to police, the Myanmar nationals had settled in and around New Salbung village and H Lhangcham village.

A suo-moto case under section 14 Foreigners Act has been registered by the police and investigations have begun.

It is yet to be ascertained when the foreigners had entered Manipur.

Following the arrests, police informed the state government that the process of producing the Myanmar nationals before court for further legal process is underway.

In order to house the foreigners, the home secretary notified the DGP, Manipur to open and activate a Foreigner Detention Centre, Sajiwa at the newly constructed unused building in Sajiwa prison complex.

A notification in this regard was issued by the home department that the governor of Manipur has declared the premise of the newly constructed building outside the Sajiwa jail as a foreigner detention centre to house illegal immigrants who enter Manipur.

According to a list of the arrested foreigners provided by the police, all the Myanmar residents are from Tamu district of the neighbouring country.

Since the military coup in Myanmar last year, over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram where the state government has provided them shelter, food and identity cards on humanitarian grounds.