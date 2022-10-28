Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 9 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

9 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

others
Published on Oct 28, 2022 11:31 PM IST

In the first case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed accused Babanpreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Rishavpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar and recovered five mobile phones from their possession

In second case, the Ludhiana central jail staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division number 7 police booked nine inmates of Ludhiana central jail after nine mobile phones were recovered from their possession by the staff during two separate raids conducted on Friday.

In the first case, the jail staff nabbed accused Babanpreet Singh, Gurcharan Singh, Rishavpreet Singh, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar and recovered five mobile phones from their possession.

In another case, the staff nabbed Manoj Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Surjit Singh and Suhail Khan for possessing four mobile phones.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that two separate FIRs under Section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP