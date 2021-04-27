Home / Cities / Others / 9,078 new Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday
9,078 new Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday

PUNE Pune district has reported 9,078 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 0
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 10:32 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 9,078 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 0.811 million cases.

With 80 deaths on Tuesday, the death toll went up to 9,169, as per the state health department.

Of the total cases, 0.698 million have recovered and 1,04,561 are currently active, under isolation or in hospitals undergoing treatment.

Pune rural reported 3,129 new cases which took the progressive count to1,95,668. With 12 more deaths the toll went up to 2,419.

PMC reported 4,021 new cases, which takes the final count to 4,17,370. With 62 more deaths the toll went up to 5,222.

PCMC reported 1,928 new cases which takes the final count to 1,98,847. With six more deaths, the toll stands at 1,473 as of Tuesday.

Pune also saw 29,926 vaccinations on Tuesday, in 397 sessions across the district.

Pune rural saw 11,747 vaccinations, the city saw 13,399 and PCMC saw 4,780 vaccinations. Of the total vaccinations, 24,663 were of Covishield and 5,263 of Covaxin.

