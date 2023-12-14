Strong prosecution by cops in cases of heinous crimes in Prayagraj zone has resulted in conviction of 930 criminals in Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts since July this year. Among them, 69 criminals have been awarded life imprisonment by the courts. 930 convictions in Prayagraj zone since July: Cops

Police officials said this has been possible due to the focus on strong prosecution. A monitoring cell for ensuring maximum punishment to accused involved in heinous crimes has also been constituted, police officials said. The cell has led to effective prosecution in crimes especially like murders, POCSO, loot, and rape.

“The cell strongly pursues cases and produces concrete evidence at the court against the accused for ensuring maximum punishment to them,” police officials said.

Police officials said that the focus is on serious crimes. Speedy trial is ensured in these cases and solid evidence including scientific evidence, circumstantial evidence, eye witnesses, statements of victims are being produced on time before the court. No loopholes are left through which accused may take advantage and escapes punishment, officials added.

As per police records, since July this year, 165 criminals were convicted in Kaushambi. Among them 14 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In Fatehpur 148 were convicted including 8 given life term by the court. Also, 116 criminals were convicted in Pratapgarh and among them 11 were awarded life imprisonment.

As many as 105 criminals were convicted in Banda among whom 11 were awarded life term.

In Hamirpur, 164 criminals were convicted and 10 were given life term. Total 115 criminals were convicted in Mahoba district with only two given life term while in Chitrakoot 117 faced conviction at the court and 13 were sentenced to life imprisonment.