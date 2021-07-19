Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
97-year-old woman recovers from Covid, second-oldest in Assam to beat disease

A 97-year-old woman from Udharbond area in Cachar district of Assam survived Covid-19 after 12-day-long treatment in Silchar Medical College and Hospital
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Jyotsna Rani Deb . (Sourced)

A 97-year-old woman from Udharbond area in Cachar district of Assam survived Covid-19 after 12-day-long treatment in Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Jyotsna Rani Deb was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon and the doctors felicitated her for being the oldest Covid-19 survivor in the hospital.

Last year, 100-year-old Mai Handique fromTezpur survived after being infected with Covid-19. She was discharged from the Mahendra Mohan Chowdhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati in September last year after battling for almost 10 days. She is the oldest Covid-19 survivor in Assam till date.

The nodal officer for Covid-19 in Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Riturag Thakuria, said Deb was admitted to the hospital with kyphosis and breathing issues on July 7.

He said, “Kyphosis or hunchback is an abnormally curved spine, most common in older women. It makes breathing difficult. Deb tested positive when she arrived at our hospital on July 7. She also had dementia which made our task even more difficult because she did not recognise anything.We had to appoint a doctor to look after her mental stability. Thankfully, she improved slowly and on Sunday, she tested negative for Covid-19. We kept her in the hospital for one more day to observe her and released her on Monday.”

