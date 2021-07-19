Assam declares total curfew in 5 districts with high Covid positivity rate

As many as five districts have been declared as total containment zones in Assam owing to their high coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positivity rate, an official notification issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Monday. These districts include Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur. There will be a complete curfew in these districts on July 20 from 5am onwards and will continue till further orders.

Goalpara and Morigaon districts have been identified as those showing moderate Covid-19 positivity rate. Meanwhile, 27 districts have been marked as showing improvement in declining positivity rate. Dhubri, Chirang, Udalguri, Barpeta, Sivasagar, Baksa, Kamrup, Darrang, and Dibrugarh are some of the districts where the positivity rate has dipped. According to the notification, regions with moderate and declining positivity rates have been permitted certain curfew relaxations.

The notification has been issued in view of the upcoming Bakrid celebration. Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said that the government will ramp Covid-19 testing in the state by starting the process at railway stations and airports, news agency ANI reported.

What’s not allowed in total containment zones?

1. There will be a complete curfew round the clock in the five districts that have been declared as containment zones.

2. All workplaces, business or commercial establishments, shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, restaurants, dhabas, and showrooms dealing with cold storage, among others, will be shut till further orders.

3. There will be complete ban on private and public transport

4. Public gatherings, including for wedding and funeral ceremonies, will also be banned.

What’s allowed in total containment zones?

Only movement of goods has been permitted in the five districts.

What’s allowed in other districts?

1. Districts with moderate Covid-19 positivity rate will have a curfew between 1pm and 5am, while those showing declining positivity rate will have a curfew between 5pm and 5am.

2. All workplaces, business or commercial establishments, restaurants, dhabas, and showrooms of cold storage, among others can remain open till 12 noon in districts with moderate positivity, and up to 4pm in districts showing improvement.

3. Public transportation will be permitted but authorities must mandatorily follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles.

4. A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed in marriage and funeral events.

What rules are applicable throughout the state?

1. According to the official notification, all inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts have been prohibited.

2. On the occasion of Bakrid, only five people will be allowed inside the mosque at a time, including the religious head.

3. Wearing face masks at all times is mandatory.

4. The notification also stated that the state excise department will take strict action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all districts irrespective of their Covid-19 positivity status.