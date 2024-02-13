99 % of cane dues cleared: Yogi

MEERUT: Launching the ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’ from Shuktirth of Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes. He highlighted that over 99 per cent of last year’s sugarcane dues have been paid. Yogi Adityanath launches Gram Parikrama Yatra in Muzaffarnagar on Monday (Sourced)

“Out of the 119 sugar mills operational in the state, 105 are settling payments to sugarcane farmers within ten days. We are exerting pressure on the remaining mills as well to clear the payments timely. The double-engine government is steadfast in ensuring that hardworking ‘Annadata’ farmers promptly receive their dues,” remarked the CM.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, Yogi contrasted the current stability with past turmoil, noting. “During previous administrations, daily riots plagued our state. The scars of the Muzaffarnagar riots lingered for months. Today, under double-engine government the entire state is safe and moving toward prosperity, he said.”

He said that today Muzaffarnagar is being recognised because of its organic jaggery. “The sweetness of our jaggery resonates not only across the state but also nationwide and globally,” he added.

The CM further emphasised that previous governments were involved in nepotism and corruption, but under BJP rule, about 60,000 civil police constables are being recruited in the state without any discrimination.

He highlighted the ongoing ‘Gram Parikrama Yatra’ led by the BJP Kisan Morcha, which is centered around nine resolutions. These resolutions encompass water conservation, digital payments, cleanliness drives, vocal for local, domestic tourism, organic farming, promoting millets, encouraging rural sports, and providing healthcare and assistance to economically disadvantaged farmers. Through this yatra, awareness will be raised among farmers and villagers regarding these resolutions. The yatra will continue in villages across the state until March 5.

After the public meeting, Yogi also participated in the chapaul in Firozpur Bangar village to address the grievances of the villagers. The chief minister then visited Shukdev Ashram to meet Swami Omanand Brahmachari.

The event saw the participation of several notable figures, including BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, union minister of state for animal husbandry Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, UP minister of state for vocational education Kapil Dev Aggarwal, district panchayat president Veerpal Nirwal, Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLC Vandana Verma, among others.