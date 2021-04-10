A day before district council poll results, Tripura royal scion attacked

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday faced an attack by some miscreants at Mohanpur sub-divisional magistrate office in West Tripura district. This comes just 24 hours before the counting of votes polled for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Let us fight politically without physically attacking me. Let’s see who has the support of the people,” said Kishore in an oblique reference to the ruling party legislators. However, he also appealed to his activists and supporters to restrain from resorting to violence.

Kishore later told the reporters that some miscreants came to the SDM office and attacked the TIPRA activists by pelting stones at them. He also added that chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and director general of police VS Yadav have called him up to know about his condition and also gave assurances of speedy action against those behind the attack.

A police official said that the situation is under control and Pradyot Kishore reached home safely. No other administrative and police officials were available for comment.

State ruling party’s, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the opposition was behind the attack. “The opposition CPM is behind creating the trouble through a backdoor. People have rejected them already,” Bhattacharya said.

Kishore resigned from Congress in 2019 after which he floated his political party the Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA) this year and contested the 30-seated in the district council polls that were held on April 06.