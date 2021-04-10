Home / Cities / Others / A day before district council poll results, Tripura royal scion attacked
others

A day before district council poll results, Tripura royal scion attacked

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday faced an attack by some miscreants at Mohanpur sub-divisional magistrate office in West Tripura district
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:42 AM IST
File photo: Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. (@PradyotManikya/Twitter)

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Friday faced an attack by some miscreants at Mohanpur sub-divisional magistrate office in West Tripura district. This comes just 24 hours before the counting of votes polled for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Let us fight politically without physically attacking me. Let’s see who has the support of the people,” said Kishore in an oblique reference to the ruling party legislators. However, he also appealed to his activists and supporters to restrain from resorting to violence.

Kishore later told the reporters that some miscreants came to the SDM office and attacked the TIPRA activists by pelting stones at them. He also added that chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and director general of police VS Yadav have called him up to know about his condition and also gave assurances of speedy action against those behind the attack.

A police official said that the situation is under control and Pradyot Kishore reached home safely. No other administrative and police officials were available for comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 yrs on, 80-yr-old mother of Vir Chakra awardee awaits relief from GMADA

Chandigarh tricity area clocks 1,280 Covid cases in new high

CBI records statements of suspended Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze, bar owner

Elgaar Parishad: Court questions defence on report that states evidence was planted

State ruling party’s, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the opposition was behind the attack. “The opposition CPM is behind creating the trouble through a backdoor. People have rejected them already,” Bhattacharya said.

Kishore resigned from Congress in 2019 after which he floated his political party the Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA) this year and contested the 30-seated in the district council polls that were held on April 06.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP