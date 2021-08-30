A good govt ensures people get benefit of welfare schemes: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said when a good government was elected, the people got benefits of welfare and development schemes. The people also got benefit of a governance system that worked without discrimination and was free of corruption, he said.

The chief minister was speaking in a programme organized for the online transfer of the ₹1341.17 crore fund to the 2,00,853 beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and PM Svanidhi Yojana at his official residence.

The fund is being directly credited into the account of the beneficiaries with direct benefit transfer (DBT) system whereas earlier when money was given through cheques, there was corruption in the transfer of the money to the beneficiaries. Earlier, a Prime Minister had stated that central government sent ₹100 but the poor beneficiaries got merely ₹15. ₹85 was pocketed by corrupt officers, he said.

To check corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a DBT digital system under which the money was directly credited into the account of the beneficiaries of the various schemes launched by the BJP government, he said.

Under Jan Dhan scheme, the account of the poor people was opened in the banks to ensure that poor people got benefits of government schemes. During the Covid 19 pandemic, crores of people got the benefits of the scheme.. They did not have to go to the banks to withdraw the money and were able to do so with the assistance of the banking correspondent sakhis appointed by the state government.

The sensitive government committed for the welfare of the masses worked with devotion. Today without discrimination the people from various communities and class were getting benefits of the schemes, he said.

During the past four and half years, the Uttar Pradesh government allotted houses to 40 lakh people in rural and urban areas. In urban areas alone, 17.16 lakh poor people got the benefits. As many as 8.65 lakh houses were constructed and the state government was working to provide houses to all the eligible poor people by 2022. The work done by the urban development and rural development departments for the welfare of the poor people had set an example before the country, he said.

Before 2017, UP did not hold positions in the PM Awas Yojana scheme as the previous state government was not interested in ensuring that the poor people get benefit of the schemes. When the BJP government came to power in 2017, it worked to ensure that people got benefits of all the schemes. Today UP was top in the country in achievement of targets of all the schemes, he said.

In PM Awas Yoja UP topped in the country. Nagar Palika Parishad Mirzapur had got first rank award in the country and Nagar Panchayat Haripur achieved third position in the ranking. UP would achieve top position in the 100 days challenge programme launched under the PM Awas Yojana in the country, he said.

During Covid 19 pandemic, the central and state government launched PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi. UP achieved first rank in this scheme as well. During lockdown, the street vendors suffered though the government supplied ration and distributed aother items. Out of the 7.55 lakh street vendors, 6.84 lakh were given loans. The state go0vernment was working for the rehabilitation and assistance of the street vendors, he said.

The CM interacted with the beneficiaries of the both schemes through virtual medium.