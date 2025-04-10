A paradise for pets: Prayagraj’s dog park to open next month

In a move aimed at enhancing the quality of life for pets and their owners, a new Dog Park is set to open in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj. A view of the Dog Park coming up in Civil Lines (HT)

Spread across 6,269 square metres, this park is being constructed on Panna Lal Road with an investment of ₹1.7 crore by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and is expected to be completed and become operational by May 2025, informed Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg.

He said that this innovative project will provide an inclusive space for pet owners to enjoy quality time with their furry companions, along with several essential facilities to ensure the well-being of both pets and street animals.

“This Dog Park will not just serve as a recreational area for pets but also offer a range of services that pet owners have long been seeking. The park will feature a pet hospital, a pet-friendly restaurant, and ample parking space for visitors, making it a one-stop destination for pet lovers,” he shared.

The municipal corporation has been working closely with various stakeholders, including veterinary professionals and private partners, to ensure the successful launch of the park. Dr Bijay Amrit Raj, the veterinary and welfare officer of PMC, emphasised that the team is committed to making this park a model for other cities to follow, with plans to incorporate more features in the future based on feedback from pet owners and animal welfare experts.

Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Chandra Umesh Keserwani said the upcoming Dog Park promises to be a game-changer for pet lovers and animal welfare. With state-of-the-art facilities, including a pet hospital, pet-friendly restaurant, and ample free-of-cost parking, it is set to become a popular destination for those seeking a quality experience for their pets. Moreover, the free vaccination and treatment facilities for stray animals further reflect the park’s commitment to animal welfare.

Pet hospital and care for stray animals

One of the key highlights of this park will be a well-equipped pet hospital. According to Dr Bijay Amrit Raj, the pet hospital will offer free treatment services for stray animals. This initiative will help address the issue of animal welfare in the city, providing free medical assistance to injured or sick stray animals. For pet owners, the hospital will offer affordable and reasonable rates for treatments, ensuring that their pets receive quality care without putting a strain on their finances, he said.

A pet-friendly restaurant

Another exciting feature of the Dog Park will be its pet-friendly restaurant, the first of its kind in Prayagraj. The restaurant will be designed to accommodate pet owners and their pets in a comfortable, safe environment. The park authorities have announced that around 20 movable carts will be placed in the restaurant area, offering a variety of food options for both humans and pets. This concept is aimed at creating a social atmosphere where people can bring their pets along and enjoy a meal in a relaxed setting.

Dr Bijay Amrit Raj said that this pet-friendly restaurant would operate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.