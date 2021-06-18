A website to generatejobs for LGBT group

LUCKNOW: Getting a decent job would no longer be a struggle for people belonging to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community. thanks to Yadavendra Singh Darvesh, a part of Awadh Queer Pride Community and a social activist who has developed a one-of-its-kind website to connect them to the employers.

Darvesh, who himself is a web designer, said the website would not only bridge the gap between the employers and the talented people of the LGBT community but also showcase their talent in such a way that it would help them in getting jobs. “The website—www.queerlancers.in deals in different streams, including digital marketing, graphic designing, make-up and hair styling, photography, lifestyle, dance etc. For example, if anyone from our group wants to opt for a job as a make-up artist, he/she can select the make-up artist section and upload profile, biodata, work experience and images. It will be a sort of a portfolio, which we will further showcase through social media and other platforms to ensure that the applicant gets a decent job. We are doing it for free,” said Darvesh.

He said the aim behind the move was to generate employment for the people of the LGBT community. He said initially, they were offering only freelancer job but in the later phases they would also be offering full time job opportunities. In mere two days of launch, he got more than 80 queries from the people not only from UP but also from other states, he said.