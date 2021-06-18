Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / A website to generatejobs for LGBT group
others

A website to generatejobs for LGBT group

LUCKNOW: Getting a decent job would no longer be a struggle for people belonging to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW: Getting a decent job would no longer be a struggle for people belonging to the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community. thanks to Yadavendra Singh Darvesh, a part of Awadh Queer Pride Community and a social activist who has developed a one-of-its-kind website to connect them to the employers.

Darvesh, who himself is a web designer, said the website would not only bridge the gap between the employers and the talented people of the LGBT community but also showcase their talent in such a way that it would help them in getting jobs. “The website—www.queerlancers.in deals in different streams, including digital marketing, graphic designing, make-up and hair styling, photography, lifestyle, dance etc. For example, if anyone from our group wants to opt for a job as a make-up artist, he/she can select the make-up artist section and upload profile, biodata, work experience and images. It will be a sort of a portfolio, which we will further showcase through social media and other platforms to ensure that the applicant gets a decent job. We are doing it for free,” said Darvesh.

He said the aim behind the move was to generate employment for the people of the LGBT community. He said initially, they were offering only freelancer job but in the later phases they would also be offering full time job opportunities. In mere two days of launch, he got more than 80 queries from the people not only from UP but also from other states, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP