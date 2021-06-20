A WhatsApp initiative helps provide relief to power consumers in Prayagraj

: A local sub divisional officer (SDO) has set up a WhatsApp group to provide relief to consumers from power cuts caused by local faults and solving problems related to bill and online payments.

SDO, Georgetown Vijay Kumar Tiwari, who set up the group with public representatives, locals and persons of repute in it, said power sub stations of Georgetown, Tagore Town and Allahabad University come under his jurisdiction and his aim is to quickly redress grievances arising in the areas under him.

“At present we are receiving 20 to 22 complaints on WhatsApp group which are being sorted by our team. Now, consumers don’t have to come to power substation for reporting their complaints or calling helpline numbers which often goes busy. Moreover, the problems of consumers regarding increase in their power load, bills and online payments are also being sorted out through the WhatsApp group which has at present over 200 members and are increasing each day,” Tiwari said.

“The power consumers are now in direct contact of officials and regular communication is helping in sorting out big and small issues related to power supply and bill payments,” he added.

Officials said the initiative is helping power department officials know exact location where the fault has occurred besides guiding consumers about how to make online payments.

“The consumers are also getting relief from hassles of running to power sub-stations for getting their works done. Formed only a few days back, the WhatsApp group has helped solve problems of many power consumers,” officials said.

“Most of the complaints regarding power disruption were found due to local faults which included fault in 11 KW jumper, DO of transformers and electricity wires. The complainants also send photographs of the location where fault has occurred which makes it easy for our team to find the exact location of the problem and address it,” they added.

Photo Caption: Electricity department staff at work while responding to a complaint on the WhatsApp group in George Town area. (HT)