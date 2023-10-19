AAP announces first list of four candidates for Mizoram polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced their candidates at four of Aizawl’s constituencies– Aizawl North III, Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III and Aizawl South I.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the media, AAP northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma said, “AAP has nominated four highly educated young leaders from Mizoram. We never thought that we would be able to establish our party in a State like Mizoram this soon.”

“We can be sure to eradicate corruption from Mizoram if we bring good people into politics who are willing to work for the state with good intent,” he added.

For the Aizawl North-III seat, the party has fielded AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima against incumbent Mizoram National Front’s C Lalmuanpuia.

AAP’s state secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima has been fielded in the high-stakes Aizawl West-III seat.

The party fielded Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng from the Aizawl West-I seat and Lalngaihawma Pachuau in the Aizawl South-I seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 78 nominations were filed from the eleven districts of the state, bringing the total nominations to 101 candidates. October 20 is the last date for candidates to file their nominations.

Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge of the Mizoram election, kicked off the party’s campaign from the Siaha district.

Speaking at the campaign, Rijiju said the BJP-led government is the only party to bring development and security to the northeastern states.

He said that Siaha will soon be declared an Aspiration District and apprised the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) leaders to prepare for a project worth Rs.35-50 core.

Rijiju also promised to amend the sixth schedule as well as the construction of the district council secretariat building and the completion of the Siaha sports complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polling for the election will be held in a single phase on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!