AAP, BJP spar over repairing Shastri Park furniture market

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) spend 60 lakh to set up the furniture market in Shastri Park, in which more than 200 shops were guttedin a fire on Sunday. The BJP dismissed the demand as “frivolous” and said the market will be “renovated as per guidelines”.

“A few days ago, a massive fire gutted about 272 MCD stalls at the Shastri Park furniture market. However, not a single councillor or mayor or even standing committee member of the BJP-ruled MCD has visited the affected area. This is the same market in which 743 vendors evicted from near Jama Masjid and Meena Bazar in central Delhi were relocated. The relocation was the result of a prolonged legal. AAP demands that the MCD should at the earliest spend 60 lakh to set up the market now,said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi BJP’s general secretary Harsh Malhotra said, “The AAP’s claims and demands are frivolous. BJP stands with the traders. The market will be repaired and renovated as per guidelines.”

EDMC mayor Nirmal Jain said directions have been issued to officials to undertake repair work.

