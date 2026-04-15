...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AAP, Cong oppose move to open two BBMB posts beyond Punjab, Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress in Punjab on Tuesday objected to the BJP-led central government’s amendment to the rules governing appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress in Punjab on Tuesday objected to the BJP-led central government’s amendment to the rules governing appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress in Punjab on Tuesday objected to the BJP-led central government’s amendment to the rules governing appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)

The Union government on Monday amended the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Rules, 1974, opening the top positions of member (power) and member (irrigation) to candidates nationwide, removing the mandatory reservation for officers from Punjab and Haryana. These roles now require higher technical qualifications and 20 years of experience.

Condemning the move, cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said the central government’s policies clearly indicate its intent to assert control over every aspect of Punjab, making the state feel this pressure at every step. “Punjab’s water management is closely tied to BBMB and removing the mandatory provision of appointing a Punjab officer undermines local expertise and threatens the state’s interests. Allowing officers from outside without regional understanding could increase risks and weaken the state’s control over its resources,” he added in a statement, demanding a rollback of the decision.

Warring suggested that the AAP government should adopt strong legal recourse, approach the Supreme Court and fight the case legally.

Move detrimental to Haryana’s interests: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the amendment was detrimental to the interests of the state. Hooda said the decision has raised apprehensions about Haryana’s rights. While the BJP government is failing to secure Sutlej Yamuna Link water for Haryana, the state’s interests regarding both the Bhakra water allocation and employment opportunities within the management board are consistently being ignored, Hooda added.

 
water management punjab aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Other Cities / AAP, Cong oppose move to open two BBMB posts beyond Punjab, Haryana
Home / Cities / Other Cities / AAP, Cong oppose move to open two BBMB posts beyond Punjab, Haryana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.