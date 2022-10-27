AAP leader seeks increase in age limit of Ludhiana MC’s sanitation workers

Seeking increase in the age limit of civic body’s sanitation workers and sewermen, who are being regularised, Aam Aadmi Party’s urban district president Sharanpal Singh Makkar and chairperson of Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union, Punjab, Naresh Dhigan handed over a memorandum to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday.

Makkar urged that the age of sanitation workers should be increased from 42 to 47 years so that about 1,000 employees who are deprived of being permanent due to age can also be made permanent.

Training programme on Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2023

A training programme was organised for the health wing of municipal corporation to spread awareness among the staff members regarding the guidelines of Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2023. During the programme, discussions were held regarding door-to-door collection, segregation, cleaning, processing, disposal of waste.

Health officer of the civic body, senior assistant engineer and sanitation supervisor of all the four zones attended the meeting.