AAP releases list of 10 candidates for 2022 Gujarat assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held around December this year.

The AAP list consists of 10 names, including Sagar Rabari, the party’s candidate from Becharaji and Vashram Sangathiya from Rajkot (rural). Rabari is a social activist who has been raising farm issues, and is also the state vice-president of the party. Sangathiya had contested as a Congress candidate from Rajkot (rural) in 2017 but lost by only 2,179 votes to BJP’s Lakhabhai Sagathiya. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party has fielded Jagmal Vala from Somnath constituency. He contested the 2012 state elections as an Independent but lost. In the tribal belt, AAP has fielded Arjun Rathva from Chhota Udaipur seat.

Also Read:Gujarat elections: Kejriwal promises free electricity

Other names include Bhemabhai Choudhary from Deodar and Shivlal Barasia, the president of the party’s state trade wing, from Rajkot (south).

In Ahmedabad’s Naroda, the party fielded Omprakash Tiwari, who fought as a Congress candidate from the same seat in 2017 but lost to the BJP.

The AAP had announced that it will contest on all seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

Last month, party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, every household will receive 300 units of free electricity per month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}