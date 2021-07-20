Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / AAP seeks uninterrupted power supply to industry at 5 per unit
others

AAP seeks uninterrupted power supply to industry at 5 per unit

The party has accused the ruling Congress party of miserably failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector of the state even at ₹8 per unit and to the Information Technology (IT) sector at ₹9 per unit
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:41 PM IST
AAP MLA Aman Arora (HT photo)

Chandigarh The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday demanded special financial concessions and uninterrupted power supply at 5 per unit to the industries and commercial establishments. The party claimed that the ‘deadly policies’ of the state government had pushed these units to a financial and power crisis.

In a press note, MLA Aman Arora and the party’s industry and trade wing state president Inderbir Singh Nijjar accused the ruling Congress party of miserably failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector of the state even at 8 per unit and to the Information Technology (IT) sector at 9 per unit.

Taking a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh, Arora said, “The Capt Amarinder government is spending crores of rupees on advertisements claiming that power to industry is supplied at 5 a unit. However, the power tariff charged is higher. This exposes the Congress government.”

Nijjar demanded that in order to save and grow the industry of Punjab, special financial packages, broker free facilities and special financial concessions were the need of the hour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP