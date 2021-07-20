AAP seeks uninterrupted power supply to industry at 5 per unit

Chandigarh The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday demanded special financial concessions and uninterrupted power supply at ₹5 per unit to the industries and commercial establishments. The party claimed that the ‘deadly policies’ of the state government had pushed these units to a financial and power crisis.

In a press note, MLA Aman Arora and the party’s industry and trade wing state president Inderbir Singh Nijjar accused the ruling Congress party of miserably failing to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector of the state even at ₹8 per unit and to the Information Technology (IT) sector at ₹9 per unit.

Taking a dig at Captain Amarinder Singh, Arora said, “The Capt Amarinder government is spending crores of rupees on advertisements claiming that power to industry is supplied at ₹5 a unit. However, the power tariff charged is higher. This exposes the Congress government.”

Nijjar demanded that in order to save and grow the industry of Punjab, special financial packages, broker free facilities and special financial concessions were the need of the hour.