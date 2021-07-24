Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP claims north MCD planning to demolish shops in Gaffar market, construct new complex

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to demolish shops in the prominent Gaffar Market area to construct a new shopping complex, adding that the idea is to evict existing shopkeepers, who were given a lease of 99 years in 1976, and reconstruct it with a new builder who will sell these shops
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
“The MCD did not carry out maintenance for 40 years and has now served an eviction notice to empty the market within three days. If the shops were made using poor grade cement, is it the fault of the shopkeepers or the MCD which constructed it? The BJP-ruled MCD is conniving with the builder mafia and has similar plans for all such 39 markets in Delhi so that it can fill its pockets with crores of rupees before leaving the MCD next year,” said Bhardwaj, addressing a press conference.

The Delhi BJP and officials from the north MCD did not comment on the matter.

